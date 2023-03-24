G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.02). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.01), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.

G4S Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.55.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

