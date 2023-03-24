FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diversey in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Diversey Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Diversey has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

