Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $497.20

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.20 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.62). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 471 ($5.78), with a volume of 38,372 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £184.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,518.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

