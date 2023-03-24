Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $95,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,067. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

