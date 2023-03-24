Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Up 3.4%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 49,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 45,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

