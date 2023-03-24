Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,870,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,404% from the previous session’s volume of 16,264 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $34.32.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.