Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,870,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,404% from the previous session’s volume of 16,264 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $34.32.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

