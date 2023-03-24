Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 601,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.34%.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

