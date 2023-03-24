Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 576 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $69.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

