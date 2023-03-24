Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 576 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $69.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
