Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Fluor has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.