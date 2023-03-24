Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.
Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Insider Transactions at Fluor
In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Fluor has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
