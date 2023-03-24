FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 110,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 48,632 shares.The stock last traded at $74.73 and had previously closed at $74.71.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

