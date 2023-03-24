Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

