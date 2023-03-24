FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 143 ($1.76) price target on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 146.40 ($1.80).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of £738.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,705.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.38.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,262.93). In other news, insider Claire Hawkings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,262.93). Also, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($37,915.62). Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

