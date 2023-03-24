First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Trading Down 0.9 %
FUNC opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77.
First United Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United
About First United
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
Further Reading
