First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

First United Trading Down 0.9 %

FUNC opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77.

First United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

About First United

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

