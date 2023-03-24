First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,585 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,726 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.12. 110,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.