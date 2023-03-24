First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.27. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 82,642 shares.
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.
About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
