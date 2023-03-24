First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $11.98. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 12,794,885 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

