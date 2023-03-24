First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.