First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.19

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.19 and traded as low as $25.37. First Bancshares shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 214,421 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also

