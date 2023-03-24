Financial Contrast: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
LM Funding America has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LM Funding America
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares LM Funding America and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LM Funding America
|-1,563.00%
|-39.18%
|-38.35%
|Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
|N/A
|-30.17%
|1.68%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares LM Funding America and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LM Funding America
|$900,000.00
|11.61
|$4.76 million
|($2.01)
|-0.40
|Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.54 million
|N/A
|N/A
LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
