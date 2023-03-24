Financial Comparison: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Its Peers

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.31 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$683.83 million 13.18

Analyst Recommendations

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 303 1164 1870 33 2.48

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 13.71% -14.98% 2.90%

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line rivals beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

