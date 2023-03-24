Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

