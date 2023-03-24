F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Acquires $244,800.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 227,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,683. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About F&G Annuities & Life
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F&G Annuities & Life (FG)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.