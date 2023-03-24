F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Acquires $244,800.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 227,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,683. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About F&G Annuities & Life

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.