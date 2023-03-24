Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $416.60 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $416.60 million and $671,013.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00201666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.43 or 1.00006096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002300 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96906749 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $970,280.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

