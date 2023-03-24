FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.68.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

