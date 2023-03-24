Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 170,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 7.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 904,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

