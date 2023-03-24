Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IYF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 315,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $88.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

