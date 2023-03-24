Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 11,194,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,582,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

