Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Global Payments makes up about 0.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $96.35. 400,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

