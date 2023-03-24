Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.