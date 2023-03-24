Family Asset Management LLC Invests $4.20 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.63. 12,711,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

