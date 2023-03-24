Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Evo Acquisition Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.