Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $238.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

