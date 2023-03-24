Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $522,441.24 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Ergo has a market cap of $107.15 million and approximately $522,441.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,225.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00330544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00574905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00073044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00455309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,339,167 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.