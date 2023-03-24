ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $220.65

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $220.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00201912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.31 or 1.00029246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01011203 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,545.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.