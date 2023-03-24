Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.40.

ENTG opened at $81.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

