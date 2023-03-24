Energi Market Capitalization Tops $14.13 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Energi has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $190,546.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,949,272 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

