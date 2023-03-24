Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

EMR stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

