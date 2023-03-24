EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $106,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.06. 58,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,853. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.25.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.