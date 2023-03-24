Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after buying an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.38. 403,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,521. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

