Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $0.52 on Monday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

Further Reading

