Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $23.89 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $23.89 million and $160,317.67 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00354269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,166.19 or 0.25749539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.