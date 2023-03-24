EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Down 10%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

EGF Theramed Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp. is a health technology company, which engages in the provision of online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. Its technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology.

