ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Up 7%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 63,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
ECARX Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70.
Institutional Trading of ECARX
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECARX stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 1.60% of ECARX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECARX (ECX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.