EAC Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, EAC has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $4,511.10 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00329310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008925 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00902597 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,735.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

