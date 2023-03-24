Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.