Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.
Dynatronics Company Profile
