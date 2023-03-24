Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.41. 3,688,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,350,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.