Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.41. 3,688,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,350,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

