Dogecoin One Day Volume Reaches $433.92 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and approximately $433.92 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00325549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015670 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

