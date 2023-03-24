Dogecoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.19 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.19 billion and approximately $622.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00329845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008925 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

