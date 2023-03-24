DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Cut by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $55.59. 508,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,432. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

