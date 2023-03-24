Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPLM. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($30.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.72).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,776 ($34.09) on Monday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.11). The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,701.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,794.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,687.64.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.